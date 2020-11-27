Ivan “Irv” Bitterfield passed away peacefully on November 25th, 2020 at the age of 83.
Irv was a proud and loving husband to Sharon Bitterfield with whom he was married to for nearly 63 years and with for close to 66 years.
Originally from Philadelphia, he left home at the age of 17 to join the Air Force and had the opportunity to spend time in Japan and traveling the US. During his time in the service, he was fortunate enough to be stationed at Scott Air Force base for a brief time which enabled him to meet his future wife Sharon while attending a USO dance.
After leaving the Air Force he spent many years in the jewelry industry both as a salesman and the owner of Yorkshire Jewelers until his retirement. He was a friend to all!
He is survived by his wife Sharon, his children and their spouses; Deborah and Glen Gelber, Stacey and Don Wyatt, Andrew and Bridget Bitterfield and his grandchildren Casey, Samantha and Jacob.
Due to the current health situation, the service will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132.
