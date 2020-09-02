Jack Berman
Born 9/9/36 - Died 8/27/20 83 years old
Beloved husband and best friend of Dee Shamsky Berman. Loving father of Lori Coughlin (Jim Ball), the late Wendy Berman and Keith Berman (Tina Kim). Devoted grandfather of Matty Schelling, Brendan Coughlin, Carly Coughlin, Siena Berman, Gillia Berman and Lucca Berman. Brother of the late Samuel Berman and brother-in-law of Art Shamsky.
Jack was a great friend to everyone who knew him. He was loved by all. Jack would do anything he could to help. He was one of the good guys. He loved being a father and grandfather and would attend as many events as he could. He loved golf, the Cardinals and the Blues. His favorite activities were volunteering at Camp Rainbow, especially working with the kids, and volunteering at the Saint Louis Zoo. Jack worked at Famous-Barr for almost 25 years and Contico Manufacturing for 13 years.
The family would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospital 6th floor ICU for their care and compassion and Evelyn’s House, where he briefly stayed.
The services will be private. We hope to have a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so.
Donations preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis 63132, Camp Rainbow, 13990 Olive Blvd.,Chesterfield 63017 or to the charity of your choice.