Jack Edward Oglander, 11/19/1949 – 1/7/2021
Jack was a kind, gentle, and thoughtful person who made a lasting impression on countless people through his patience, wisdom, and his ability to find joy and see beauty wherever he went.
Jack grew up in University City and Creve Coeur and graduated from Clayton High School. He studied at Syracuse University and then Washington University before setting out on a journey across the country and around the world seeking greater understanding not available in the academic realm. After searching far and wide, Jack found his way home to St. Louis where he completed his studies at WashU and earned a degree in Linguistics.
For nearly twenty years, Jack worked at Commercial Letter, Inc., part of the third generation in the family-run printing and advertising company; he also served a term as President of the Printing Industries of St. Louis. Jack was an active member of Central Reform Congregation and served as President of CRC’s Board of Directors; his work at CRC included helping with the planning and development of the synagogue building. After retiring from Commercial Letter, Jack and his wife Vicki established and operated Flower Hill Farm in Beaufort, Missouri.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Doris (Fleischer) Oglander, brother-in-law Arthur Rade, and daughter Alea Light. He is survived by his wife Vicki Lander, children Tali Light (Jeff Shafer), Torah Oglander (Miky Lai), and Matthew Oglander (Emunah Edinburgh), siblings Wendy Brill Rade (Bill Ragusa), Barbara (Stephen) Rennard, Joe (Ann Schuyler) Oglander and Amy (Ken) Wartman, grandchildren Levi, Isaac, Linah, Micah, and Leiah, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a contribution in Jack’s memory is encouraged to consider the following causes that were important in his life:
• Central Reform Congregation: https://www.centralreform.org/give/
• Shaw Nature Reserve: https://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/visit/family-of-attractions/shaw-nature-reserve/ways-to-give.aspx
• St. Louis Area FoodBank: https://stlfoodbank.org/donate-to-the-covid-19-relief-fund/
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 10 at 12 PM CT. The service will be available via Live Stream for those that are interested in participating. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE