Jacqueline Kagan Pultman, April 27, 2020
Beloved daughter of the late Aaron and the late Fannie Kagan; Dear wife of the late Raymond J. Pultman; dear mother and mother in law of Paula Kessler, Brian Pultman (Mindy), and Andrew Pultman (Mimi); grandmother of Dusty, Sydney, Sam, Caleb and Chase; Sister to the late Irwin, Bill and Sol Kagan and the late Jean Lurie, Doris Friedman and Selma Wellen; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Jacqueline was a wonderful mother and doting grandmother. Jackie loved the JCC. She cherished her time at the Women’s Health Club and her aqua tai chi class kept her healthy and vibrant.
Private Graveside services were held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. For those wishing to honor the life of Jackie, donations are welcomed to the
Jackie Pultman Fund at the JCC, or a charity of one’s choice.