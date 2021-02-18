James Michael Button, February 14, 2021
James Michael Button, 82, passed away peacefully on Valentine’s Day in the company of his loving wife and daughter.
Jim was the beloved husband of Linda for 55 years. Loving father of Brian Button and his wife Sharon (Ozersky) and Jackie Bortman and her husband Howard, grandfather of Linsey, Laurel, and Andrew Button and Jadyn and Robby Bortman. He is also survived by his sister Judy McCarron and many nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the world who loved him very much.
Jim was born and raised in Cleveland, OH, becoming a lifelong Browns and Indians fan. Jim graduated from Miami University (OH) in 1961 as one of the original members of the Miami Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Shortly after, he was drafted into the US Army but never saw active duty. He moved with his family to St. Louis in 1976, where he became an avid Cardinals and Blues fan.
He is remembered as having had a sharp mind and a great sense of humor. Before his Alzheimers progressed, he would love to do crossword puzzles and sudoku, talk baseball, and tell so many dad jokes. Each of his grandchildren fondly remember his Donald Duck impersonations and how much he loved to laugh with them.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://alz.org).