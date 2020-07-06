Janice Nelson, June 2, 2020.
Janice Nelson Zilberg passed away peacefully at her home in Deerfield Beach, FL on June 2, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Wife of the late Hy Zilberg and the late Dr. Ronald Nelson. Janice is survived by her son, Dale (Marcy) Brodsky, daughter Lynn Nelson, daughter Amy (Gerald) Davidson, daughter Wendy (Richard) Paley and her beloved dog Mr. Cool.
Armed with a quick wit and sense of style matched by no one, she was always ready to lend an ear and offer some worldly advice. In her younger days, Janice enjoyed acting and was an avid tennis competitor. She also enjoyed world travel, movies, live theater, shopping and a good time out with friends.
A thoughtful and heartfelt Memorial Service, led by Rabbi Randy Fleisher of Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis, was held via Zoom June 14th. Attendees included family and close friends in the United States and Canada.
Tributes in Jan's memory may be made to the Humane Society.