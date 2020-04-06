Jay Leonard Nelson, December 18, 1939-March 22, 2020-Los Angeles.
Jay Nelson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Diane Bulavsky Nelson to whom he was married for 55 years. Adored father of Brent (Sally) Nelson, Cheryl (Greg) Boles. Cherished grandfather Lauren, Ashley, Skyler and Brandon.
Jay was born to loving parents Mollie and Sidney Nelson of St. Louis. Jay originally grew up in University City where he graduated U. City High and attended the University of Missouri. He worked as a buyer in the phonograph record industry which had him and his family moving all over the country eventually settling in Los Angeles. A graveside service was held Wednesday March 25 at Eden Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice.