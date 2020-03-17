JAY LESTER NOVICK, 67, March 4, 2020.

Jay was born September 13, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas, to devoted parents and Holocaust survivors, Bernard and Betty Novick, both of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his beloved nephews William and Benjamin Kass and by his loving sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Michael Kass. He was a dear cousin and cherished friend to many.

Jay did advanced studies in mathematics and physical chemistry, publishing on molecular force fields while at university. Early on, Jay recognized the power and promise of computers. He worked as a systems analyst, a computer programmer and was active in the family metal recycling business. Novick Iron & Metal may have been one of the first computerized scrap metal recycling facilities in the country. In later years, he moved to St. Louis, dedicated to his faith, his family and his community, while pursuing his interests in computers and business. He was kind and generous to many individuals and philanthropic organizations.

A graveside service was held March 5 at the Hebrew Cemetery of Wichita, Kansas. Memorial contributions preferred to Torah Prep School, 609 North & South Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63130.