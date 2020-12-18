Jean Friedlander Berezin passed away from complications related to Alzheimer’s Disease and Covid-19 on December 15, 2020.
On December 10, 1936, Jean Friedlander was born in Carbondale, Illinois to her beloved parents, Harry and Bessie Friedlander of Johnson City, Illinois. Jean loved St. Louis, where she made life-long friends (including Eleanor “Cookie” Goldberg, Bonnie Levens, Marcia Narter, Lynne Crane Schneider, Joyce Babchick Margulis, and Shirley Neal), and grew very close to her cousins (including Ilene Friedlander Albaum) and other extended family members (including her Bubbe, Ida Friedlander).
Jean proved to be an excellent student, and proudly graduated 18th in her class in 1954 from University City High School. She then attended University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, where she joined the honor sorority Alpha Epsilon Phi and made lifelong friends.
After her sophomore year, Jean married her college sweetheart, Myron Berezin in 1957. They were an inseparable couple and would remain married for sixty-three years. Jean and Mike had three children – Tracy, David and Robert – to whom she remained dedicated throughout her life. Jean also was a proud, adoring and loving grandmother. Her grandchildren meant the world to Jean, and they knew just how she felt.
In 1976, Jean returned to college to complete her studies. In 1978, she graduated from F.I.U. with high honors in accounting and easily passed the CPA exam in one sitting. Jean then began a thirty-two year career as an accountant, which included forming a partnership with another CPA, and later, forming her own successful CPA firm in 1999. Jean was a consummate professional, respected and admired for her honesty, integrity, incredible work ethic and technical excellence. She supported her female colleagues and gave pro bono lectures to women about financial matters. Jean also was active in the Jewish Community Center of South Florida, and treasurer of Friends of the Lowe Art Museum.
Jean is survived by her husband Mike Berezin, daughter Tracy, son David and his wife Angelica, their step children, Anjanette and Janina (and step great grandchildren Isabella, Nicolas, Daniel, Amelia and Abigail), and son Robert and his spouse Sharyn, and four grandchildren William, Samuel, Elijah, and Georgia. She dearly loved her family, friends, and most of all adored her grandchildren. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Graveside services were held at Mt. Nebo, Kendall. Memorials can be directed to Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.