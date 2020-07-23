Jeanne Akers Bloom
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, died quickly and peacefully on July 22, 2020. Following her husband of 49 years, Allen J Bloom (d. 2010), her parents and sister, Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Lisa Darrish, her son, Michael Bloom, her son-in-law Steve Darrish, her grandsons, Joshua Darrish and Jackson, Asher and Ari Bloom, her sister, Pat Harrison and cousin, Mary Ward. Known for her kindness and generous nature, she was both a mother and best friend and always a cheerleader for her family. She loved to travel and had many happy memories of family trips filled with laughter. She was a teacher and a longtime member and past president of the Stephens College Alumni Afternoon Club. Her memory will remain a blessing always to those who knew her and loved her.
A private family service will be held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE