Angels are real. They lift our spirits, help us see the beauty in the world, see the light through the darkness and sometimes, help us embrace the silliness and joy in life.
Jeffrey was our angel. He was a wonderful gift and light in our lives.
Jeffrey Scott Liberman left this earth for a brighter planet on December 12, 2020. Jeffrey was the beloved son of Samuel and Myrna Liberman (both deceased); dear brother and brother in law of David (Linda) Liberman and Mollie Liberman; dear Uncle of Hannah and Ari Liberman (deceased); dear cousin of Linda Cohen and many others; dear friend of so many.
Jeff brought smiles, life and love to everyone he met, he was accepting, disarming, kind and generous; often telling people how beautiful they were and how much he loved them. He lived the Yeats’ quote, “There are no strangers; only friends you haven’t yet met.” With his enthusiasm for making new friends and meeting beautiful women, Jeffrey truly never met a stranger. His eternal optimism was contagious and unforgettable. He could lift the clouds and bring a smile and love when most needed.
Jeff took good care of his mother when she was elderly, until she died. After his mother’s death in 2011, Jeffrey moved to Durango to be closer to David. This move - living independently - gave him much freedom, and he soon started many travel adventures, which included road trips to Las Vegas, Roswell, UFO Conferences and St. Louis. (TBH, the road trips were worrisome for everyone.) He loved to take shorter trips to Albuquerque, Farmington, Pagosa, Cortez and Ignacio.
Jeffrey loved great food, restaurants and meeting people. Family celebrations led him to Ken and Sue’s. There he found a new family. Ken, Sue and the staff embraced Jeffrey as family. He was humbled and honored that they invited him to play on the Ken and Sue’s bowling team. He went to the restaurant daily, drinking copious amounts of iced tea, delivering cookies, and blowing out candles; there he was embraced, challenged, and befriended by the staff. He would tell them all how they were beautiful and loved them each. They were loving and loyal friends through the Covid-19 challenges.
Jeffrey had great enthusiasm and a sweet spirit. He loved going to the movies, swimming, politics, and Native American art. His interest in politics inspired him to design and sell political buttons. Jeffrey LOVED turquoise! He loved wearing it, shopping for it and talking about it. He had a passion for offbeat topics like UFOs and time machines.
Whether it was spending time with family or friends, his constant travels, searching out the perfect piece of turquoise, or an interesting UFO convention...finding happiness in everything he did was his every day. He wore a big smile.
Jeffrey was an angel. A wonderful gift and light in our lives. He will be missed as deeply as he is loved.
Jeffrey will be laid to rest in St Louis with his mom and dad, Sam and Myrna. Jeff’s memorial service is Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 11 am (10 am MST). There will be a private graveside memorial service. Family and friends are invited to join the Zoom Memorial Service here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89979162696
Memorial Contributions to St. Louis ARC. Visit Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
