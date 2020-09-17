Jenny Rosenblum, January 9, 1929 - August 17, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Daniel Rosenblum. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Fred (Lisa) Rosenblum, Eileen (Stephen) Pokres, and Steven Rosenblum, and dear grandmother of Jacob Rosenblum. Dear daughter of the later Joe and Bessie Glassman, and dear sister of the late Shirley (Daniel) Landau and Pearl (Arthur) Zobel. Dear sister-in-law of the late Harvey (Helen) Rosenblum and Esther (Joe) Nakisher. Dear aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Jenny was a loving, caring and thoughtful wife, mother, family member, and friend. She loved being with her family, and was loved by family and friends. Jenny met her husband Daniel at a singles event and they were married in October 1951. Jenny was an elementary and middle school cook, while Daniel worked at the Post Office. Together, Jenny and Dan enjoyed music, theatre, movies, the Missouri Botanical Garden, museums such as the St. Louis Art Museum, and being with friends and family. They remained married until Daniel's death in March of 2000. After her husband passed away, Jenny continued to enjoy being with family and friends. Jenny enjoyed cooking, as she was a good cook. She also enjoyed gardening, movies and theatre, various television shows, listening to music, and being with family and friends.
Though she spent her final years in a nursing home with advancing Alzheimer's Disease, Jenny still enjoyed seeing her family in person. She also enjoyed seeing pictures of her family. She will be missed.
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, a private service and Shiva will be held at a later date, on the 1-year anniversary of Jenny's passing.