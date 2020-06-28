Jerome D. Schneider died on June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty (Goldberg) and the late Jean (Wenneker); dear father and father-in-law of Dr. Robert (Justin) Schneider; dear grandfather of Sarah (Andrew) Carlson, Benjamin (Pushpha) Schneider, Jeremy (Allison) Schneider; dear brother and brother-in-law of Harold (Dorothy) Schneider, the late Lillian Hoffman Busch, and the late Bertha Schrenzel; brother-in-law of Anna Lee Nissenholtz; beloved great grandfather of Graham, Rhys, Leena, Holden, Audrey, and Asha; father of Laurie (Barry) Light; and grandfather of Rebecca Light.
Jerry was a Certified Public Accountant who established his own firm after graduating from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri. His first wife and the mother of his children, Betty, worked by his side until her death in 1986. He later married his second wife, Jean, who died in 2012. Jerry loved his family, adored his dogs, and even through Alzheimer’s Disease found joy in Frank Sinatra, matzoh ball soup, and cheese blintzes. He died from complications of COVID-19.
The family appreciates the loving care provided by Parc Provence and Heartland Hospice.
Private graveside service Monday, June 29 at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol. Memorial contributions preferred to Jewish Federation of St. Louis COVID-19 Community Response Fund; Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center of Washington University; Humane Society of Missouri; or the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE