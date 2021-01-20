Jerome S. Levy passed away on January 20, 2021 at the age of 91.
Jerry lived a long, prosperous, and rewarding life. He laughed every day. Upon returning from the Korean War, he was blessed to be set up on a blind date with Elaine, the woman who would be his soulmate for the next wonderful 66 years. Inseparable in love and marriage, they were inspirational to friends and family. As a couple, they made their children and grandchildren a priority.
A lifelong St. Louisan, Jerry was born July 11, 1929 to Sophia and Nathan Levy and was raised with his sister, Eleanor. Jerry was a proud graduate of University City High School and Washington University where he developed and has maintained friendships with his Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity brothers. He was a businessman in the clothing industry serving in various capacities including, manufacturing, executive management, retail store ownership, and sales. During his business career, Jerry enjoyed working with the Assistance League in helping to provide school uniforms for those in need. Jerry so enjoyed the customer interactions and personal connections of working that he did not retire until the age of 80. After finally retiring from the business world, Jerry did not take a rest. He immediately immersed himself in the volunteer community. He adored the children and teachers he worked with at Shenandoah Elementary as an Oasis tutor. Jerry’s engaging personality was put to good use as he directed patients and visitors around St. Luke’s Hospital. Working at the St. Louis Jewish Food Pantry was a weekly event with his daughter, Judy. With his son, Marty, Jerry enjoyed delivering meals for Crown Center.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Elaine Sue (Beckman) Levy; children Judy (Bob) Bierman and Marty (Mimi) Levy; grandchildren Ashley and Matt Bierman, Sara Lynn (Jeremy) Braslow, Jeremy Levy; sister Eleanor Levy; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Private graveside services on January 22. Donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, Alzheimer's Association, Memory Care Home Solutions, or United Hebrew Congregation. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE