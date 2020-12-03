Joan F. “Joanie” Sachs, December 2, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Gilbert M. “Gil” Sachs for 65 years. Dear mother of Susie Sachs Cantor and Steven (Carmen) Sachs. Loving grandmother of Rachel Palmir Short, Louis “Chip” Cantor, Gabrielle and Isabella Sachs. Cherished great grandmother of Sephira M. Short. Dear friend of many.
Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Contributions in Joanie’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. The family would like to thank the staff at BJC Hospice and Dr. Zamir Eidelman for their excellent care and compassion.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE