JoAnn Raskas, February 6, 2021
Beloved wife of the late Stuart Irving Raskas and partner of Ronald Rosen; dear mother and mother-in-law of Julie Eisenberg (Don), Sharon Goodman (Shmuel) and Yehuda Eliahu Raskas (Elisheva); dear grandmother of Lauren Knobloch (Patrick), Jessica Phillips (Chris), Carly Black (Jordan), Danielle Smason (Leib), Rachael Simons (Mendel), Akiva Goodman (Chava), Aryeh Goodman (Mindy), Shalom Goodman, and Shalom Yitzchak, Tehilla and Yisroel Raskas; dear great-grandmother of 16 and growing; dear sister of the late Elliot “Sonny” Landau; dear sister-in-law of Sylvia Silver; and our dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
JoAnn created her legacy through acts of goodness and kindness throughout her entire life by focusing on giving tzedakah and her time to many.
A private funeral service will take place on Sunday, February 7 at 1:00 PM CST. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to Chabad of St. Louis and Nusach Hari B’nai Zion. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE