Joel H. Allen – 11/10/1937, peacefully passed February 1, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Albert & Pauline (née Seltzer) Allen, brother-in-law and brother to Honoré Allen and the late Byron Allen. He is survived by his adoring wife and partner of 40 years Susan T. Allen, his loving children, Todd (Judy) Taylor, Debbie (Doug) Colby and Stuart (Melanie) Imber. Dear loving Pawpa to Aliyah (David Allen) Taylor, Josh (Alexis Allen) Taylor and Jordan Taylor, Peyton and Ellie DeZonna, Jackson, Jonny & JJ Imber, step-grandfather to Danielle & David (great-grandchild Dylan) Kogan and Jason Colby. Step-father to Doug (Michelle) Carafiol and Dennis (Laura) Carafiol.
Dear uncle to Richard (Cathy) Allen, Matt (Jennifer) and Jessie Allen and Lew (and the late Monique) Allen, Jasper, the late Brian, Jason and Tim Allen, Curt (and the late Stephanie) Allen, Jordan, Jake and Gabrielle Allen. Most loving cousin of Lou & Evelyn (Allen) Cohen, Emily (Cohen) & Rob Rosenfeld, Andy Cohen, Stanley & Judy Allen, Josh (Melissa) Allen, Jodi (Allen) & Rick Gordon and Linda (Seltzer) Yawitz, the late Morris & Rosalie Sterneck, and the late Milton & Jeanne Zorensky, with many more loving and adoring nieces/nephews and friends around the globe.
Joel was born in St. Louis and lived in O’Fallon, IL before moving to Clayton when he was 8 years old. He graduated Clayton High School, class of 1955 and was a star athlete and basketball player. Sports became his lifelong passion as a player, coach, mentor and fan. He attended the University of Oklahoma (Sigma Alpha Mu), then enlisted in the US Army Reserve, after which he joined Allen Foods, the family business started by his grandfather Louis Allen. Joel dedicated his life to this business and took great pride in its success. A family man at heart, he relished the opportunity to work with family members every day.
As one of the founders of OAA, Joel channeled his love of sports into a mentoring role as a coach, touching countless lives and impacting generations of young athletes.
Joel found happiness watching SLU basketball and Cardinal Baseball, but he was most happy when he was with his loving family. His smile was illuminating, and his laugh was contagious. Everyone loved to be around Joel, and we will miss him every single day.
Private funeral service, Wednesday, February 3 at 1 PM CT. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE