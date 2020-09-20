Joel H. Gordon, September 15, 2020
Beloved husband of Roberta “Bobbie” Gordon and the late Susan Gordon. Dear father of Brett (Gail) Gordon and the late Wesley Gordon. Loving grandfather of Jesse Gordon and Jarrod Gordon. Beloved brother of Stuart (Marianne) Gordon, the late Larry Gordon and the late Daniel (Marie) Gordon. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, September 17 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
