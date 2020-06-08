John Marshall Katz of St. Louis Mo, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 at the age of 70.
Beloved husband of Lillian Katz; dear father of Michael (fiancée Gina Marty) and David Katz (Amy); loving grandfather of Zachary, Samantha, Madison, Kaden and Kaitlyn; dear brother of Joane Gallant Katz, Terry Williams (late Mark) and brother-in law of Fred Kodner (Toni); dear son of the late Aaron and the late Ethel Katz; our dear cousin and friend.
John married his high school sweetheart Lillian on July 6, 1969. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1973 in the Army Security Agency. John had a long tenure at Emerson Electric of 30 years in IT. In retirement John enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to American Kidney Foundation. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
