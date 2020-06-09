Joseph Arthur Shanker, June 8, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Aileen Shanker; dear father and father-in-law of Suzanne Sloane (Donald), Dr. Karl Shanker (Marsha) and Scott Shanker (Wendy); dear grandfather of Samantha and Jenna Shanker; Beloved son of the late Sam and the late Ida Shanker. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Joe always had a song in his heart and a kind word on his lips. He will be missed.
A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
