Joseph Flegel, December 13, 2020
Dear father of Renee (Bill Sloan) Flegel. Loving grandfather of Marlin and Sirene Sloan. Beloved brother of Shirley (the late Jay) Cohen. Dear uncle of Michelle (Noel) Mitchell and Carolyn (Derk) Ralls. Beloved great uncle of Morgan Mitchell and Dustin (Natalie) Ralls. Loving great great uncle of Daniel Ralls. Beloved son of the late Isadore and Minnie Flegel. Cherished friend of Mark Weinstein and Stanley Garber. Dear cousin and friend of many.
Due to the current health situation the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Support Dogs, Inc., 10955 Linpage Place, St. Louis, MO, 63132.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE