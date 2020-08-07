Joseph J. Dolgin
Joseph (Jules to his family) passed away on August 5, 2020 at the age of 92 from natural causes in Phoenix, AZ. He was the loving husband of the late Letty Dolgin. Dear father of Robyn M. (Jim Allen) Dolgin, Harlan (Robin G) Dolgin and the late Ricard Dolgin. Cherished grandfather of Ashley Allen (Ned) Warner, Andrew Dolgin, and Leah Dolgin. Dear brother of Charlotte (the late Louis) Nehman, Janet (the late Bernard) Crouppen, Gilbert (Sheila) Dolgin, Bob (Deborah) Dolgin, and the late Harold Dolgin. Beloved brother-in-law of Frank (Gay) Lorberbaum. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Joe was an attorney for 50 years before retiring at 81 years old. He was also a longtime member of both B’nai Brith and Friends of Na’Amat.
The graveside service will be private, and no Shiva service will be held due to Covid-19. Contributions may be sent to the National Hospice Foundation at: https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate or to Building Futures, 112 St. George Place, Webster Groves, MO 63119, www.Building-Futures.Org.
