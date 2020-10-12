Joseph Losos, September 4, 1931-October 11, 2020
Joseph Losos, 89, died peacefully at his home on October 11, 2020. Joseph, a retired stockbroker, banker, financial consultant is survived by his wife, Carolyn Werner Losos, his four children Jonathan (Melissa), Elizabeth (David Schanzer), Carol (Judson Weaver), and Louise (Beth Wiggins); as well as by his six grandchildren: Hannah, Danielle, Jackson, Calvin, Emily, and Tessa; and his cat Akhenaten (known as Aten).
A private family service will be held Tuesday, October 13th at Congregation Temple Israel. Due to Covid-19, the service will be limited to close family, but all may stream the service live. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.Additionally, there will be no visitation with the family, but a celebration of life will be held sometime in 2021 when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to:
St. Louis Zoo: https://www.stlzoo.org/
Opera Theatre St. Louis: https://opera-stl.org/
Congregation Temple Israel: https://www.ti-stl.org/
