Joseph Losos

Joseph Losos

Joseph Losos, September 4, 1931-October 11, 2020

Joseph Losos, 89, died peacefully at his home on October 11, 2020.  Joseph, a retired stockbroker, banker, financial consultant is survived by his wife, Carolyn Werner Losos, his four children Jonathan (Melissa), Elizabeth (David Schanzer), Carol (Judson Weaver), and Louise (Beth Wiggins); as well as by his six grandchildren: Hannah, Danielle, Jackson, Calvin, Emily, and Tessa; and his cat Akhenaten (known as Aten).

A private family service will be held Tuesday, October 13th at Congregation Temple Israel.  Due to Covid-19, the service will be limited to close family, but all may stream the service live. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.Additionally, there will be no visitation with the family, but a celebration of life will be held sometime in 2021 when it is safe to do so.  In lieu of flowers please consider donating to:

St. Louis Zoo:  https://www.stlzoo.org/

Opera Theatre St. Louis:   https://opera-stl.org/

Congregation Temple Israel:  https://www.ti-stl.org/

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE