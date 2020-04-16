Joy B. Littmann Ward (7-9-39 to 3-8-20) passed away peacefully in her sleep. Her service was performed by Rabbi Elliot Baskin Baskin of Temple Emanuel in Denver on 4-10-20 at Ahlberg Funeral Parlor in Longmont. Her burial was held on 4-13-20 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Her son Joel Smiley and her husband Robert Ward gave eulogies in person. The service itself was streamed to family and friends in Chicago, Denver, and St. Louis through a Zoom virtual service.
Joy was born in Memphis to Sophie and William Littmann Sr. She then grew-up in Hyde Park in Chicago graduating from Hyde Park High School and attended the University of Illinois. She then moved to Longmont, Colorado in 1980. She brought joy and happiness to everyone she met.
She had a love for animals raising a 23-year-old dog Sally and a 24-year-old cat Patches. Her only pet today is a 16-year old rescue dog Jewels.
Joy loved the mountains and would go to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park often. She had a love for the theater as well as the arts. She would celebrate special birthdays including her 80th at the Brown Palace Hotel in Denver for high tea with her family. She enjoyed talking to strangers everywhere she went and that always put a smile on their face.
Over the years Joy stayed in touch with elementary school, high school and former work colleagues for decades. She enjoyed visiting them on her trips back to Chicago and going to lunch.
She is survived by her devoted husband Robert Ward of Longmont, her loving son Joel Smiley and daughter in law Patti Emert-Smiley of Creve Coeur. Her brothers Berle Littmann (Rita) and William Littmann JR. (Eleanor) Her nieces Debbie Marchok (Tom), Audrey Kitral (Mark), Kathy Littmann, and nephews Barry Littmann (Kim), David Littmann (Molly) and Michael Littmann (Colleen).
Memorial contributions can be made to Jewish Family Services in St. Louis: 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146.
A celebration of her life will be held in both Denver and St Louis this fall or next spring.