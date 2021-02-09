Judith Ann Dyhouse (nee Hoffman), age 72, passed away February 5, 2021.
Devoted wife of the late Roger N. Dyhouse for 50 years. Beloved mother of Joel D. Dyhouse; Cherished sister of Carol (David) Pischel; dearest daughter of the late Norma Lappeman Herman and Samuel Hoffman. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, niece and friend, beloved by all. Memorial donations are suggested to the Kidney foundation, the Humane Society of Mo., or charity of the donor’s choice.
Graveside services will be held February 12 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.