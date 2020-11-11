Judith Barbara (Rittenberg) Alpert, November 9, 2020.
Beloved wife of 62 years of Dr. Norman Alpert. Devoted mother of David (Ashley), Matthew (Alison), Elizabeth (Manuel) Henriquez, and Peter (Jill). Grandmother of Samuel, Max, Katherine, Isabelle, Juliet, Sarah, Natalie, and Justin, and great-grandmother of Norah. Sister of Helen Rittenberg. Long-term resident of Westwood MA, Boca Raton FL, and Walpole, MA. Her affection and genuine concern for her family was clear and unconditional. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judith's memory to Rosie's Place, the Boston Food Bank, or the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
