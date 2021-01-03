Julian S. Dolnick, 91, passed away with family at his side on December 29, 2020. Dear son of the late Isadore and Gertrude (Menken) Dolnick. Beloved former husband of Julia (Tichacek) Dolnick. Loving father and father-in-law of Gregory (Kate) Dolnick and Karen (Onofrio Albanese) Dolnick. Brother of Edward (Marguerite Goehl) Dolnick and former brother-in-law of Eugene Tichacek, Carole Skau and Bennie Dolnick. Loving uncle, great-uncle to dear nieces and nephews and the late Corby Dolnick and friend to many.
Born December 23, 1929, Julian was a proud native of St. Louis. He treasured the friendships that he formed during his youth at Blewett High School and while growing up in University City, many of whom were his dearest friends until the end. Julian enlisted in the US Navy in 1948 and returned home to study at Washington University and work with his father, Isadore Dolnick, in the family-owned business founded in Wellston, Missouri, in 1927. Following the store’s relocation in 1959, Julian maintained a long career as owner and president of Dolnick’s Furniture which held three generations of family dedicated to offering distinct, contemporary interior design until its close in 2015.
Julian was an avid reader and history enthusiast who enjoyed travel, music, and art. He was a kind, caring man with a dry sense of humor, which he sustained to his final days. Julian’s greatest joy was his family who loved him and will dearly miss him.
A private family service will be held. A celebration of Julian's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to Stray Rescue of St. Louis or Gateway Pet Guardians or Open Door Animal Sanctuary, would be appreciated.