Kenneth “Epper” Epstein, December 28, 2020
Ken was born on June 15, 1947 in St. Louis. Dear son of the late Harry and Thelma (Waltuch) Epstein. Beloved husband of Susan (Stewart). Father to Elizabeth (Eric Sutherland) Epstein and Jennifer (Kelly Beeman) Epstein. Grandpa Kenny to Abigail. Little brother to Margery (Jim) Arsham. Friend to many and host to countless more.
Ken grew up in Clayton, MO (Clayton High School 1965) and spent many years in both St. Louis and Evanston, IL. Leaning into his love of good food, good drink, and easy conversation, he worked in various restaurants and bars throughout his career. For over a decade he shared those loves with the customers of the Ladle, the restaurant he and Sue owned and ran in the Central West End.
For the past 5 years Ken brought laughter and cheer to his fellow residents and the staff of Delmar Gardens West. A devoted Cardinals fan, he finished every Shabbat service by leading the assembly in a rousing rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and ending it with his signature “Go Cards!”
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather and celebrate him in a manner befitting his zest for life. Donations in Ken’s memory can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or Congregation B’nai Amoona.