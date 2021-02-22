Kenneth Heller, February 21, 2021
Loving husband of Jeane Heller; beloved father of Steffy Neidenberg, Donna Waldman (Mark) and Bob Heller (Agnes); dear grandfather of Cori Neidenberg, Matt Neidenberg (Stefanie), James Bruce (Jade), Marni Waldman Goldberg (Ben), Justin Waldman (Lindsay), Alex Heller, and Nic Heller; dear great-grandfather of Marin, Nolan and Owen; dear brother of Stanley Heller (Susan); dear brother-in-law of the late Ruth Weinberg (late Mel); dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
The family is very grateful to all of the Brookdale well-wishers, caregivers, nurses, and physicians who lovingly cared for Kenneth over the years.
Private graveside service Tuesday, February 23 at 2 PM. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to United Hebrew Congregation. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE