Kurt Kahn, January 25, 2021

Beloved husband of Sandy Kahn; dear father of Brian Levey (Amy Blasen) and Kevin Levey (Cristina); dear grandfather of Camila, Mateo, Zachary, and Olivia Levey; adored by his nieces and nephews. 

Kurt was a survivor of the Holocaust.  He served in the U. S. Marines. He will be missed by family, friends, and business associates.  

A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 28 at 12 PM. The service will be available via Live Stream; please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for details.

Donations may be made to the American Heart AssociationAmerican Lung AssociationNusach Hari B'nai Zion Synagogue, Humane Society of Missouri, or a charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE