Kurt Kahn, January 25, 2021
Beloved husband of Sandy Kahn; dear father of Brian Levey (Amy Blasen) and Kevin Levey (Cristina); dear grandfather of Camila, Mateo, Zachary, and Olivia Levey; adored by his nieces and nephews.
Kurt was a survivor of the Holocaust. He served in the U. S. Marines. He will be missed by family, friends, and business associates.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 28 at 12 PM. The service will be available via Live Stream; please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for details.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Nusach Hari B'nai Zion Synagogue, Humane Society of Missouri, or a charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE