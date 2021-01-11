Laura Tyner Cammarota, January 4, 2021
Loving wife of Thomas Cammarota; dear mother of Rubi (Courtney) Cammarota (Al Lepow); loving grandmother of Ezra Max Cammarota-Lepow; dear daughter of the late Melvin Tyner and the late Sylvia Tyner Bloom; dear sister and sister-in-law of Boobie (Ronnie) Light and the late Carol Tyner Schneider; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to all who knew her.
Laura lived life to its fullest. She derived her greatest pleasure in her family’s happiness with Tom by her side for 38 years.
Becoming a grandma to Ezzy brought much joy to her life. She will always be remembered as kind, sincere, thoughtful and happy.
Laura succumbed to her second bout of leukemia. She never gave up or complained about her struggle. She fought for her life with her family and friends supporting her efforts.
Graveside services were held in Eugene, Oregon on Monday, January 11. Contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.