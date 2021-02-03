Lawrence “Larry” Cherry passed away on January 31st, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Larry graduated from University City High School in 1967 where he and his famed “Comancheros” lived life to the fullest.
Beloved husband of Pamela Cherry; devoted father of Brett (Jennifer), Todd (Jackie), Alec, and Lauren Cherry; dearest grandfather of Drew and Jace Cherry; loving brother of Michael Cherry; uncle of Meryl (Mark) Thornton and David (Michelle) Cherry.
Larry always said he was the luckiest guy in the world… but actually, we were the lucky ones.
The Cherry Family would love everyone to be a part of the virtual celebration of Larry’s life this Sunday, February 7th from 1-1:30 p.m. The celebration will be live streamed at www.sestl.org/larry-cherry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and American Cancer Society.