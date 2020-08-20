Lawrence “Larry” Surrey, August 17, 2020
Beloved husband of Rose Weitzman Surrey. Dear father of Corey Surrey. Beloved brother of Karen (Dr. Laird) Bell. Loving son of the late Melvin and Helen Rossman Surrey. Dear brother-in-law of Renee (Harvey) Novack. Dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.
Larry was a proud Vietnam veteran. “Tonight, I will be having a Frank and Helen’s large bacon pizza.”
Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 9700 Page Avenue, Suite 101, Rm. 1-096, St. Louis, MO, 63132 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63110.
