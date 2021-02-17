Leatrice Joy Weiss, February 16, 2021
Beloved wife of the late Marvin Weiss; dear mother and mother in law of Ronald Weiss, Andrea Weiss, Sharon (Ronald) Siegel and Sheldon Weiss; grandmother of Rebecca (Mitchell) Giller and Jennifer Siegel; great grandmother of Jacob and Matthew Giller.
Private services were held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Chesterfield. Memorial contributions preferred to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
