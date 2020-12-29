Leatrice Oster Perry, December 28, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Paul Perry; dear mother and mother-in-law of Gail Perry Persky of Creve Coeur and Lisa Perry Uhrmacher (Bruce) of Denver Colorado; dear grandmother of Jason Persky, Nicole McLemore (Jackson), Jessica Persky, Ari Uhrmacher and Paul Uhrmacher; dear great-grandmother of Lorelai, Raegan and Annabelle McLemore; dear daughter of the late Gertrude and the late Meyer Oster; sister and sister-in-law of the late June Land (the late Allan), the late Irwin Oster (the late Barbara) and the late Pearl Siegel (Leon); aunt, great-aunt and loving friend.
Lea's greatest focus was her family, her extended family, and her many students throughout the years, who cherished her in return. She had a wonderful sense of fun and humor and never met a stranger. We will miss her forever.
A private graveside service will be held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Memorial contributions preferred to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF).
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE