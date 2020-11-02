Leesa Goren (Gornish), October 12, 2020, in Petach Tikva, Israel.
Wife of Dr. Michael Goren (Gornish) for 49 years. Daughter of Julie and the late Dr. Melvin J. Freedman. Mother of Shlomo (Chani) Goren, Avner Goren (Michal Shavet), Moshe (Talia) Goren, Miriam Goren, and Eli (Sapir) Goren, all of Israel. Grandmother of nine. Sister of Barry Freedman (Ava Ehrlich), St. Louis, Dr. Mark (Linda) Freedman, Chicago, and Winnie Freedman (Scott Harlan), Los Angeles. Sister-in-law of Larry (Roberta) Gornish, St. Louis, and Dr. Aron (Nancy) Gornish, Ocean, New Jersey.
Leesa was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1950 and grew up in Granite City, Illinois, where she was valedictorian of her high school class. She graduated with honors from Harvard University with a degree in applied mathematics and computer engineering and later earned her M.B.A. and C.P.A. from Washington University’s Olin School of Business.
Leesa and Michael moved to University City in 1972. Leesa worked seven years for the accounting firm of Rubin, Brown & Gornstein, rising to the position of consultancy manager of that company’s real estate consultancy division. During their time in St. Louis, Leesa and Michael raised their children and were active members of Young Israel Congregation.
In 1985, Leesa and Michael fulfilled their long-held dream of making Aliyah to Israel and settled in Petach Tikva, a suburb of Tel Aviv. Leesa continued her career in Israel with the offshore investment firm of GemsInvest, Ltd., eventually rising to the positions of C.O.O. and C.F. O. She retired from the firm in 2014 to focus on her grandchildren and her health.
Burial occurred on October 12 at Yarkon Cemetery, Petach Tikvah, Israel. Contributions preferred to Young Israel of St. Louis or Jewish Federation of St. Louis.