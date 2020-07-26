Leon Getzlow, July 24, 2020
Beloved father and father in law of Gregg Getzlow, Dori Hummel, Neil (Amy) Getzlow and Lisa (Don) Hennessey; dear grandfather of Amy, Rachel, Carly, Nicole, Max, Grant, Alexa and Matthew; great-grandfather of Maddox, Zander and Jackson; preceded in death by his parents Dewey Getzlow and Minnie Barden Getzlow, dear brother to Raymond and Gloria, and uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Leon was a proud but quiet man who loved living life. He was passionate about his grandkids and great-grandkids, spending time in Forest Park jogging and playing handball, taking pictures of the beauty of nature around him, and feeling immense joy in cruising around the Missouri River in his sailboat. Leon was the 1990 Knights of Columbus Turkey Trot 5k champion for the 60 and above age group.
Private graveside services were held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. Memorial contributions preferred to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE