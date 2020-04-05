Leonard E. Kaye, April 4, 2020
Beloved husband of Eileen Kaye; loving father to Tracy and Dr. Daniel Jasper, Emily and Henry Bâby, Todd and Sarah Kaye; dear “Poppy” to Alexander, Adam, and Ryan Jasper, Margaret and Hadley Bâby, and Spencer and Charlotte Kaye; dear brother of Enid Shultz, the late Kenneth Krivitzky, and the late Richard Krivitzky, brother-in law, uncle, and friend to many.
Lennie was a proud pharmacist and owner of Kaye Pharmacy in Chesterfield for over forty years. Multiple generations of customers, his family, his friends, and even strangers would tell you he was always willing to go above and beyond to help anyone.
A private graveside service was held. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, or a charity of your choice. Please visitbergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
