Leslie Axelrod, February 11, 2021
Leslie Robert Axelrod, 92. Beloved husband of Leah nee Mandelker for almost 70 years. Loving father of David (Penny), Harry (Hollis), Garrick, Bradley (Robin), Nell, and the late Craig (Carolina Gonzalez). Cherished grandfather of Melanie, Peri (Scott) Babendir, Robert, and Ari. Fond uncle and cousin, and a friend to many.
Born in St Louis, Missouri to Molly and Ben Axelrod. Les received a Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering from Washington University and a second Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Missouri. He also earned Masters degrees in Electrical Engineering and Engineering Management from Northwestern University.
After college, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Lewis during the Korean War. Throughout his engineering career, Les worked for companies across multiple industries. In addition to his day job and well into his retirement, he taught electrical engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology.
An Eagle Scout himself, as an adult Les organized a cub scout troop which served hundreds of boys, even long after his personal involvement. He was an active member of B’nai Torah synagogue for more than 50 years, managed their library, and served on their financial board. He was also a member of the executive Board for the Highland Park Public Library, and served as its Treasurer.
Although his family was spread across the world, they would gather for special occasions and Les loved to elaborately retell the story of The Pirate and the stories of Cadwalliter Entwhistle. Private funeral services were held on Monday, February 15, in Illinois. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17,Chicago, Illinois 60601, www.alz.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com