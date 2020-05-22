Lester Sherman, October 12, 1929 – May 21, 2020
Died with his beloved wife, Joan Starr Sherman, and his family by his side. Dear father of Sherri Waxman, Marla Shapiro (David) and Gary Sherman (Randi); adoring Grampy of Doug (Felise), Lindsay (Adam), Josh (Kristen) and Abby; great-grandfather of Eviana, Howie, Nolan and Austin; dear brother of the late Adele Abrams (late Jack) and the late Leona Elkins (late Frank); brother-in-law of the late Michael Starr (Gloria).
Sincere thanks to Les’ caretaker, Audrey Sanders, who provided love and care.
Les spent his career at Wohl Shoe Company and became president, due to his hard work ethic and dedication. Anyone who knew Les would say he was a remarkable, sweet, gentle man who was always ready with a warm smile.
A private graveside service will be held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Chesterfield. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions preferred to the charity of your choice.