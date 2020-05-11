Lillian Berger Iken died peacefully in her home on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by her family and caregivers.
Lil was the beloved wife of the late Gerald (Jerry) Iken for 49 years, daughter of Isadore and Becky Berger, daughter-in-law of Charles and Billie Iken; special sister of Sam (Alberta) Berger; sister-in-law of Gloria Iken and Harold Katz.
Dear Mother to Stephen (Brenda), Jeffrey (Lilibet), Mark (Cassandra), Cari, Todd (Laura).
She was Gaga to grandchildren Lauren (Tommy), Jamie, Benjamin, Mitchell, Jennifer (Anthony), Troy, Gretchen, Nicholas, Savannah and Justin.
Great-grandmother to Cameron, Ashlyn and Ethan.
Beloved Aunt and friend.
Lil devoted herself to her husband, children and grandchildren and they were the joys of her life. She was kind, dedicated, fun-loving, quick-witted and beautiful.
Later life brought health challenges which she endured with quiet strength.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her longtime caregivers, Jackie, Mykel, Mary, Rita, Lauren, Callie and Sharon.
A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
For those wishing to honor the life of Lillian Iken, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the charity of one’s choice.
