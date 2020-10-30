Lisa Beth Chinsky, age 59, of Erie, wife of Dr. Kenneth Chinsky originally of University City and graduate of The University of Missouri undergraduate school and Medical school, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Detroit, MI on August 29, 1961, a daughter of the late James Donnenfield in 1972 and Deanna “Sis” Rein Lechtner in 2009.Lisa graduated from the University of Michigan and received a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Special Education from the University of Missouri, Columbia.
Lisa was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother, which she firmly believed were all her greatest accomplishments in life. She was very active in her community, serving on various boards along with extensive work and volunteering at Temple Anshe Hesed. Lisa was a dedicated University of Michigan and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed tennis, knitting and traveling, and especially enjoyed their home in Boca Raton, FL. Lisa was also very fond of their Golden Retrievers Max and then Duncan.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dr. Kenneth David Chinsky(originally of University City); two sons, Andrew Jacob Chinsky (Allie) and their daughter Emmie of Chicago and Daniel Aaron Chinsky of Erie; a daughter, Sara Gayle Chinsky (Kirstin) of Bloomington, IL; her father, Larry W. Lechtner who raised and adopted her after her father James died in 1972. Lisa is also survived by a brother, Joseph Lechtner (Cindy) of Ann Arbor, MI and a sister, Barbara Erlich (Scott) of Great Neck, NY. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and her very special “Aunt” Bobbi Pollock.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, it will be a private service and burial.
May Lisa’s memory be a blessing. Memorial contributions to honor her life can be made to Temple Anshe Hesed, 5401 Old Zuck Road, Erie, PA 16506; Make A Wish Foundation, 1001 State Street #502, Erie, PA 16501; or Inner-City Neighborhood Art House, 201 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503.