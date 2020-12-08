Lloyd Ellman "Bud" Schultz, aged 97, beloved father, husband, uncle, and friend, passed from this earth on December 7, 2020 in Creve Coeur, MO, a victim of age and COVID-19.
He was born in St. Louis, MO, on November 26, 1923, the only child of Jack M. and Matilda "Tilly" (Caplan) Schultz. After graduating from University City High School in 1941, he entered the University of Michigan School of Engineering. In 1942, he suspended his studies to join the US Army Air Corps as a radio technician and instructor. He returned to Ann Arbor after World War II and earned his aeronautics degree in 1948. After his discharge from the service, he met Beverly Ruth "Bobbye" Weenick, who became his wife on June 16, 1948. They were married for 68 years until her death in 2016.
Aside from a run-in with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever during the war, Bud led a healthy, active, and successful life, working for McDonnell Aircraft his entire career. He loved engineering and mathematics so much that asking him a math question might result in a description of foundational principles. Bud had passion for and an encyclopedic knowledge of opera and classical music. His retirement party in 1988 coincided with the unveiling of the beautiful, cerulean-blue harpsichord he built. He played it daily, having to relearn the keyboard from his childhood piano lessons. One of his joys was having the harpsichordist from the St. Louis Symphony come over to play it.
Bud was a “do-it-yourselfer,” a trait he passed on to his children. As a young teen, he started building and flying model airplanes, a hobby he pursued with his son. They built hand-launched gliders and engine-powered planes, competing in local and national contests and in indoor venues with gossamer, rubber-powered planes that would fly for 7 to 8 minutes under a 25-foot ceiling. He won or placed in so many contests that Bobbye tired of dusting the trophies.
He took up running in the '60s until he discovered the joys of road cycling, and he and Bobbye toured the US and Europe. They hiked in Switzerland, cross-country skied in Aspen, and took a wine cruise on the Rhone River. In his early seventies, he took up speed skating. Bud loved the technical precision of the sport and worked hard to master the crossover turns. He hung up his skates at 89 and stopped riding with his much younger friends at age 93. In the four years since Bobbye’s passing, he was able to remain in the home they shared, thanks to the dedication and kindness of aide Barbara O’Neil.
Bud is survived by his three loving children, Benjamin (Chyai Mulberg), Jane (Eric Heckler), and Carol; two adoring grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Miranda; assorted cousins and six nieces and nephews. A graveside burial was held for the familywithout subsequent shiva. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trailnet.org, The St. Louis Science Center, or the Public Broadcasting Service ("Nova"). Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Berger Memorial Service