Louis Myers, January 1, 2020
Louis Myers, adoring and devoted husband of the late Evelyn Myers passed away on January 1 at his home. Lou lived a full life: devoted son, soldier, husband, advertising creative mentor, artist and outdoorsman. Those who knew Lou remember how he could light up a room or conversation with his laughter. He was always available to help a relative or friend in need.
He loved, lived and learned for all his 97 years.
Son of Barnett and Anna Myers, Lou grew up in St. Louis with his three brothers, Allen, Maurice, and Stanley. He liked to talk about the adventures they all had such as exploring the city by hitching rides on the backs of moving trucks. Lou became interested in art while in High School.
He joined the Army Air Corps, later to become the Air Force, at 19. As a ball turret gunner in B17 bombers, he flew 33 missions over Germany. After the War, he attended Washington University School of Art on the GI Bill. Lou met Evelyn Silverberg after the War. They married in 1953. Their love and marriage were inspirational to many. Though they did not have children of their own, they were second parents to generations of nieces and nephews taking them on adventures.
Lou worked in advertising for over 44 years. He was Vice President and Creative Director for George, Gibbs, Hammerman & Myers Advertising Company. He helped revise logos that are still remembered today such as the St. Louis Blues logo, and the AT&T logo. He wrote many tag lines including, for Central Hardware (Everything from Scoop to Nuts), Crestwood Plaza (Where the big stores are) and for Van Dyke Brewing Company, (Brewed the old-fashioned way).
Lou participated in the St. Louis Senior Olympics and won medals in the sport of racquetball. He credited his wife Evelyn, one of the founders of Senior Olympics, for getting him involved. He thought that Senior Olympics brought self-esteem to older adults and created new friendships. He served as president of the Jewish Community Center’s Association Men’s Health Club. In 1993 when the regional Maccabi Youth Games were held in St. Louis, Lou and Evelyn hosted numerous young athletes from around the country in their home.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, wife Evelyn, brothers, sister-in-law Bess Fine (Hyman), brother-in law Fred Silberberg (Adrienne). He is survived by his sister-in-law Jeanette Myers (the late Allen), nieces and nephews, Gary Fine (Carol), Linda Fine Hunt (David), Philip Myers (Linda), Michael Myers (Eloise), Carol Miyake, Ruth Brown (Carter), David Myers (Nicole), Suzanne Myers, Kim Myers, dear friend Estelle Wieder, and many great nieces and nephews. A private service will be held due to COVID-19. Memorial Contributions preferred to ASPCA.
Visit bergermemorial.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE