Louise F. Levitt (88 years old), September 25, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Seymour Levitt for 64 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Bruce (Betsy) Levitt, Robert Levitt and Cheryl (the late Larry) Bierman; dear grandmother of Steven and Lauren Levitt, Laura and Brett Bierman; dear daughter of the late Nathan and the late Tillie Arsht; dear sister-in-law of the late Abe Levitt and the late Dr. Joseph Levitt; dear niece and friend to many.
Louise's life-long career was her family while also a bookkeeper for her husband's business. Family was first and the center of her universe. She was a happily dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was always a Room Mom, Girl Scout leader or Boy Scout leader. Her many hobbies and interests included the love for her dogs, cooking, baking, reading, arts and crafts, watching TV (she loved watching ice skating competitions), collecting for her many collections and listening to talk radio. Her 45 year passion was miniatures. She loved to make and collect them. Over the years, she loved travelling to many different N.A.M.E. (National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts) miniature conventions with her daughter and "miniature" friends while reconnecting with other "miniature" friends at these conventions. She was a founding member and big supporter of the Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis. Louise developed many special friendships through her commitment with this organization. She continued to be an active Board Member and Treasurer for so many years and helped make the vision of a miniature dollhouse museum in St. Louis become reality in 2001.
Louise had many life-long cherished friendships. These friends and her family will miss her dearly.
Due to Covid restrictions, private Graveside services were held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road. Memorial contributions are greatly appreciated to the Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis, 4746 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116 or a charity of your choice.
