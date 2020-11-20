Marcella “Sally” Feldman, November 17, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Irvin Feldman. Dear mother of Carrie (Dennis) Lauer, Gary (Nancy) Feldman and Faye (Ross) Feldstein. Loving grandmother of Ryan (Stephanie) Lauer, Jennifer Dean, Rebecca (Ryan) Moran, Laura (Jordan) Bond, Joel Feldstein and Eli Feldstein. Cherished great grandmother of Isabella Lauer, Carter Lauer, Hailey Dean, Taylor Dean, Max Bond and Hannah Bond. Beloved sister of Marvin “Bobby” (Jackie) Gitel and Marilyn Rosengarten. Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Sally was born in St. Louis and graduated from Soldan High School. She was born 46 minutes before her twin brother Marvin “Bobby” (Jackie) Gitel and 10 years before her sister Marilyn (Joe) Rosengarten. She was married to the love of her life, Irvin, for 54 years.
Sally took pride in maintaining an immaculate home and was an exceptional cook. Her family meant everything to her and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family.
Due to the current health situation, the service will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE