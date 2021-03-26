Marian Ehrlich, 94, passed away on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She and her husband, Abe Ehrlich (deceased 2012), moved many times for his work with Edison Bros. Shoes until Abe was assigned to the home office in St. Louis, MO. Marian enjoyed tutoring children at Old Bonhomme School in Olivette, MO and worked for Allen Foods, where she enjoyed helping individuals and restaurants with recipes and how to improve on ready-made food products. In 2011, Abe and Marian moved to Carmel, IN to live at Sunrise Senior Living Facility. In 2015, Marian moved to The Barrington of Carmel.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Arnie) Hanish, and her son, Joel Ehrlich; grandchildren, Bari (John) Pham and Steven (Marcie) Hanish; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Conner Pham, and Alexa, Jackson, and Marcus Hanish.
Private funeral services were held in Cincinnati, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Popsie’s Pantry (jfgi.givingfund.com) or the Early Childhood Development Fund at Congregation Beth-El Zedeck (bez613.org).
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a message of condolence at www.arnmortuary.com.