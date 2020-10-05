Marian Kleiman Katz, October 1, 2020.
Formerly of Peabody, MA. Beloved wife of the late Fred Kleiman and the late Harold Katz. Dear Mother of Lauri (the late Jon) Flaxman, Debbie (Rob) Silverstein and Steven (Lisa) Kleiman. Loving Grandmother of Freddy Flaxman, Emily (Erik) Flaxman Fowle, Brian Flaxman, Jordyn Silverstein, Dylan Silverstein, Ryan Silverstein, Taylor Silverstein, Alison Kleiman, Adam Kleiman, Carly Kleiman and Joey Kleiman. Dear step mother of Jackie (Mark) Fredman, Deni Bouillon and Chip Katz; loving step grandmother to Lesley (Brian) Thorpe, Daniel Fredman, David Bouillon and Sarah (Chaese) Strelz. Dear sister of the late Phyllis Fain. Beloved daughter of the late Edna Spector Pelser. Our dear machatunim, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend.
Private Graveside service at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Contributions preferred to Alzheimer's Foundation of America | donate at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
