Marian (Mickey) Spieldoch Sachs, December 31, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Harold I. Sachs. Dear mother of Frank (Chris) Sachs of Minneapolis and Guy (Linda) Sachs of St. Louis. Loving sister of Gilbert Jr. (Maxine) Spieldoch and the late Ida Mae (Ralph) Herzmark. Treasured Mimi to Kari (Blaine Pedlow) Sachs, Jenna (John) Kastner, David Sachs, Grant Sachs, and Julia Sachs. Beloved GG Mimi to Bea, Jose, and Tess Kastner and to Bennett and Bode Pedlow. She was preceded in death by her good friend in later years, Louis Ettman.
Our dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Mickey was born in St. Louis on February 25, 1922, to Gilbert and Doris Spieldoch and died Thursday morning January 31, 2020. She was a graduate of University City High School and Washington University School of Fine Arts. Mickey still enjoyed painting and drawing well into her 90’s, and she was the former Chairwoman of the St. Louis Children’s Art Bazaar. Mickey was an avid swimmer throughout her life, competing for a local swim club in high school. Later in life she once again took up swimming competitively in the Senior Olympics and did so until she was almost 90, winning several gold medals of which she was very proud.
Memorial service will be family only. Tributes preferred to the St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110, the St. Louis Symphony, 718 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103, Laclede Groves Hospice services, 723 S Laclede Station Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119, or to Camperships for Nebagamon, P.O. Box 331, East Troy, WI 53120.
