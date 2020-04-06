MARILYN FLOM SEITLES, 84, March 30, 2020.
Marilyn was a victim of the dreaded Coronavirus which had entered the New York nursing home where she had been living. She was the wife of the late Jerome Seitles; daughter of the late Sidney & Esther Flom, sister of Michael Flom, Ph.D.; mother of Ted Seitles, DMD, Robyn Roukema, Marsha Berson & Barry Seitles as well as grandmother to multiple grandchildren & great grandchildren. Marilyn will join her deceased husband on April 3, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery in Paramus, N.J.